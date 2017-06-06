Melfa man gets 15-year sentence for child pornography

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Melfa man who had tens of thousands of images and videos of child pornography was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison.

John M. Bowen, 56, was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release.

Bowen pleaded guilty on Jan. 19. Court documents say law enforcement found several electronic devices that had at least 1.7 million digital files, tens of thousands of which depicted sexual abuse of children, including babies. Prosecutors say the files included depictions of bestiality and “masochistic conduct.” A handcrafted doll, the size of a young child, was also found during the search, according to court documents.

In 2001, Bowen was convicted of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a minor, which contributed to the length of his sentence.