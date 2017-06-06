Man accused of taking pictures of teen in dressing room

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a man after they say he took pictures of a teenage girl in the dressing room of a department store. Now, officers are asking the public to come forward if they believe they’ve been victimized.

Officers arrested Matthew Ryan Rush on Sunday and charged him with production of child pornography and unlawful filming.

The incident allegedly happened May 22 at Target on Independence Boulevard in Green Run.

The 29-year-old appeared in court Tuesday morning. A judge denied him bond on both charges.

Rush is scheduled to be back in court June 13 for a determination hearing.

The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking the public to call them if they believe they were videotaped or photographed by Rush. They can be reached at 757-385-4101.

Rushed declined to speak with 10 On Your Side from jail.