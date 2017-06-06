Man to serve 15 years in Va. Beach child sex abuse case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 61-year-old man will be serving 15 years in prison, after he was sentenced this week on child sexual abuse charges.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle announced Tuesday that Stephen Kent Brooks was sentenced to 25 years, but had 10 years suspended.

He pleaded guilty in March to charges that included object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery – victim under age of 13 and indecent liberties.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney says evidence would have shown that between January of 2008 and January of 2009, Brooks sexually abused a child he knew.

The child told a family member after a second incident. Brooks reportedly wrote an apology letter to the victim.

Brooks admitted in an interview with investigators that he exposed himself to the child, but denied touching the child.

Brooks reportedly said the child does not lie, and if the child said something happened, he “must have” done something to the child.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney says Brooks has prior convictions on fraud and embezzlement charges.