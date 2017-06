VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man convicted of robbing people during meetings arranged on the OfferUp app was sentenced Tuesday.

Dontae Lawrence pleaded guilty to two counts each of robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in September 2016.

Police arrested Lawrence in late May 2016.

Lawrence was sentenced to 26 years with 18 years suspended, leaving eight years to serve, along with 26 years good behavior and supervised probation.