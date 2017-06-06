HRT offering additional services for Harborfest 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is offering additional rail, bus and ferry services during this weekend’s 41st annual Harborfest in Norfolk.

HRT will also be selling cash-only ticket sales at six locations, along with extra security and staff volunteers at light rail platforms during heavy customer volumes — particularly during and immediately after the Harborfest fireworks display.

Children 17 and under may ride light rail, bus or the Elizabeth River Ferry for free when accompanied by a fare-paying adult or with their 2017 Student Freedom Pass.

Here is a list of HRT’s transit service enhancements for Harborfest weekend:

Friday, June 9: The Tide will operate at regularly scheduled times until 10:00 p.m. The Tide will run at 15-minute intervals 10:00 p.m. until midnight.

The Tide will operate at regularly scheduled times until 10:00 p.m. The Tide will run at 15-minute intervals 10:00 p.m. until midnight. Saturday, June 10: The Tide will operate at regularly scheduled times until 4:30 p.m. The Tide will increase service frequency from 15 to 10 minutes after 4:30 p.m. Additional trains will be added as needed.

The Tide will operate at regularly scheduled times until 4:30 p.m. The Tide will increase service frequency from 15 to 10 minutes after 4:30 p.m. Additional trains will be added as needed. Sunday, June 11: The Tide’s regular Sunday service begins at 11:00 a.m.

On Saturday, shuttle buses will stage at Newtown Road Station beginning at 4:00 p.m. These buses will go directly to MacArthur Square Station. After the fireworks, shuttle buses will be staged at the MacArthur Square Station for the outbound trip back to the Newtown Road Station.

The Elizabeth River Ferry will run a normal daily schedule. Three additional ferries will be added as needed throughout the day. When all four boats are in service, they will be dedicated to service direct routes. Two will be operating between High Street/Waterside and two between North Landing/Waterside. There will be no ferry service between the High Street and North Landing docks while all four boats are in operation.

Sunday will be the backup day for the fireworks. If there is inclement weather on Saturday, fireworks will be rescheduled for Sunday.

HRT will sell $4 cash only tickets at the following light rail locations:



Tickets will be sold at the following Elizabeth River Ferry locations:

High Street Landing — Friday, June 9 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 10 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

North Landing — Friday, June 9 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 10 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Waterside Dock — Saturday, June 10 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Newtown Road, Military, Ballentine and Harbor Park park and ride lots will have a security guard on duty June 9 through June 11, from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

For more information, visit gohrt.com. Get everything you need to know about Harborfest 2017 on hrScene.com.