HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton courthouse building has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Hampton fire chief Anthony Chittum tells WAVY.com a bomb threat was made to the courts around 11 a.m. Monday. All three courts have been evacuated as a result.

Chittum says they are investigating the validity of the threat.

Please Avoid the Downtown area due to the re-routing of traffic in the area of King St., Syms St., Eaton St., & Lincoln St. https://t.co/y1OCtDtdSF — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) June 6, 2017

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.