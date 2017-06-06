Habitat for Humanity building Suffolk home in five days

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads is in the midst of a home builder blitz — building an entire house in just five days.

Hundreds of volunteers are helping make it happen in the Lake Kennedy neighborhood.

Volunteers say this is a chance to give back to their communities.

“This is important to me because if I ever needed help, I would want people like me to be able to give that help as well,” volunteer Quawnishia Morgan said.

There will be a dedication ceremony on Saturday, where a lucky family will be presented with the keys to their new home.

Habitat for Humanity has plans to build nine homes in the Lake Kennedy neighborhood. Some families have already moved in.

This week-long blitz is happening in dozens of cities across the country.