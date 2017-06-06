Gunshot victim walks into Norfolk medical facility

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man arrived at Bayview Medical Center Tuesday afternoon with a serious, but not life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the man walked into the medical facility on Chesapeake Boulevard around noon. From there, he was transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

This is all the information Norfolk Police have released at this time. It is an active investigation. If you know anything about this incident, you’re encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with WAVY News 10 for updates on air and online.