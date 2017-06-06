Coast Guard searching for missing boogie boarder off Frisco Beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Coast Guard crews and rescue personnel are searching for a missing 18-year-old man Tuesday off Frisco Beach, near Hatteras.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore park officials said in a news release that a man from Thailand was reported missing while trying to help another swimmer in distress. The distressed swimmer made it back to shore safely, but the 18-year-old man has not returned.

Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector North Carolina were notified around 1:40 p.m. that the man was seen falling off a boogie board and did not come back up. He was reportedly wearing blue swimming trunks and did not have a life jacket.

The boogie board was found washed up on shore, near off road vehicle ramp 49.

A 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Ocracoke, a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Hatteras, a Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad and Dare MedFlight are on scene searching. National Park Service rangers and Dare County Sheriff’s officers are also assisting in the search.

“Coast Guard crews and our local partner agencies are searching the area thoroughly in the hope of locating the man safely,” said Chief Warrant Officer Keith Moore, Sector North Carolina command duty officer. “We ask anyone with information related to the search to call the Sector North Carolina Command Center at 1-910-362-4015.”