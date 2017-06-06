City of Portsmouth begins truck fogging to fight mosquitoes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Portsmouth’s Mosquito Control Division is conducting truck fogging operations Tuesday and Wednesday.
Truck fogging will begin nightly at 8 p.m., and weather permitting, all routes will be fogged in two days.
Here’s a schedule for truck fogging routes:
Tuesday, June 6:
- Route 1 includes – Churchland West, Peachtree, Long Point, Bishops Green, Hidden Cove, River Shores, Merrifields, Edgefield, Brandon Square, Windmill Shores
- Route 2 includes – Laurel Park, Ebony Heights, Edgewood Park, Siesta Gardens, Belvedere, Pinecroft, Westmoreland, Sweetbriar, Sterling Point
- Route 3 includes – Castle Heights, Hunters Point, River Point, Hatton Point, Westwood, Carney Farm, Pinehurst, Green Acres
- Routes 4 and 5 include – Park Manor, Mayflower Park, Elizabeth Manor, Hodges Ferry, Manor View, City Park, Simonsdale, Hodges Manor, Collinswood, Hattonsville
Wednesday, June 7:
- Route 6 includes – Cavalier Manor, Crystal Lake
- Route 7 includes – Truxtun, Highland Biltmore, Bide-A-Wee, Loxley Place, Fairview Heights, Cradock
- Route 8 includes – Port Norfolk, Mt Hermon, Lyn Shores, Merrimac Pt., Lake Shores, River Park, Glenshellah, Waterview, Westhaven
- Route 9 includes – Shea Terrace, West Park View, Park View, Westbury, Prentis Place, Brighton, Southside
For spray schedule updates or questions, citizens should call the Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline at 393-8666.
Beekeepers should keep bees covered during spraying operations, and people with known allergies should stay indoors. Residents should also remember to get rid of mosquito breeding grounds by tipping and tossing any standing water in your yard.