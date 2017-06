PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Khedive Shrine Center in Chesapeake. They were here today to tell us about their Annual Professional Championship Rodeo. It is a great event for the whole family. Joe Ramsey, Co- Chairman, told us about their rodeo.

2017 Annual Professional Championship Rodeo

Friday & Saturday

Khedive Shrine Center

645 Woodlake Dr – Chesapeake

Tickets & Information, call (757) 420-4510 or visit KhediveShrine.org