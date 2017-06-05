Woman believes dog she adopted, returned was involved in deadly attack

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Tia Walke said she saw the ad on Craigslist: Dogs available for $20 from Forever Home Rehabilitation Center (FHRC) in Virginia Beach. She went there, took a pit bull named Blue for a walk and then decided to adopt him. He arrived at her home in late April.

“He slept that night in bed with me. No problem,” she said.

The next day, Walke said she started noticing behavioral issues. Blue wouldn’t obey her, she said.

“My nephew stepped back and then, just a second after that, he jumped him. I had the leash and I was yanking and pulling as hard as I could to get the dog off,” Walke said.

She said the dog left a small mark on her nephew.

In a text message she showed 10 On Your Side, Walke wrote she was not going to be able to keep Blue.

“I can’t control him. And he’s scaring me now,” she said she wrote to an employee of Forever Home Rehabilitation Center.

Blue was out of her home after just two days.

Walke said she later learned of a deadly attack last week on a 90-year-old woman on Bunker Hill Lane. The victim’s daughter said they had also seen a Craigslist ad and adopted the one-year-old pit bull hours before. According to FHRC, the dog was named Blue.

“I was like, ‘Can you believe that the lady that passed away from the dog attack was Blue? The dog I had adopted?'” Walke said.

She said she’s sorry it happened and now, she’s more cautious around dogs.

“In the middle of an aggression, I couldn’t get him to do anything. I’m just yanking and yanking. I didn’t know if he was going to turn on me, but I would have rather it had been me than my nephew,” she said.

WAVY News went to Forever Home Rehabilitation Center to see if they would respond to Walke’s comments. Staff there said they had no comment. In a prior statement, FHRC said they send their condolences to the victim’s family and that Blue never showed any aggression at the facility.