Witness of fatal I-64 crash says multiple people rushed to help

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The witness of a fatal crash is speaking out about a major accident on Interstate 64.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon in Newport News near Victory Boulevard. One person was killed and another five were hurt.

Akiba Robinson said it was like a scene out of a movie: Bodies were everywhere and there was a lot of confusion. But in that confusion, she says she saw the good side of humanity in the people who rushed to the accident to try to help.

“It was horrible, it was horrible to see,” said Robinson. “It was bodies, it was so much blood.”

She was in the car with her friend, who was driving. They were on their home from a shopping trip when they heard screams and then saw what was left of an SUV.

“It looked like as if you took a piece of aluminum foil and balled it up in your hand and threw it aside, it was crumbled,” said Robinson.

Investigators believe a rear tire failed, which caused the car to run off the road and flip multiple times. Two people were ejected from the car.

75-year-old Wilnet Gordon, of Richmond, died in the crash. One man was taken by nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for his injuries. Four people, including the driver, were taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center and were treated for their injuries. The driver was 38-year-old Kathy Carswell, of Glen Allen.

In that chaos, Robinson says multiple people immediately rushed to help. She said, “I remember this woman running down the highway to help these people. I felt so helpless, the only thing I could do was dial 911.”

On Monday, she looked at her phone, seeing a selfie she took at 5:09 p.m. And at 5:11 p.m., that’s when the calls to 911 began.

It’s now a reminder for Robinson of how life can change in a matter of minutes.

“I’m so grateful to be here but I’m so sad that someone lost their life. But it makes you appreciate life,” Robinson said.