Standing water closes lanes, causes backups on I-64 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Heavy rain has caused standing water to accumulate on Interstate 64 east in Newport News.

VDOT says the ponding has reduced traffic to one lane on I-64 east just before Fort Eustis.

NN-Drivers advised: use caution-I-64 E. just E. of Ft. Eustis Interchange. Standing water from heavy rains-reducing traffic to one lane.. — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) June 5, 2017

Several WAVY viewers have reported running into backups in the area. The west left shoulder and left lane are also closed. Traffic cameras show VDOT workers near the Fort Eustis exits.

Other viewers say they saw some flooding in their Newport News neighborhoods.

Ponding in Newport News View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Cumberland and Richneck in Newport News. (Photo courtesy WAVY viewer Ed Ellington) Eastwood Drive in Newport News. (Photo courtesy Kim Dowdy Williams) Denbigh Boulevard and Old Lucas Creek in Newport News. (Photo courtesy WAVY viewer Ed Ellington) Eastwood Drive in Newport News. (Photo courtesy Kim Dowdy Williams) Warwick Boulevard, between Denbigh and Bland boulevards in Newport News. (Photo courtesy Dione Dee-Dee Randall) Denbigh, Newport News. (Photo courtesy Michelle Price Williams‎)

Parts of Hampton Roads are under a slight risk for severe storms Monday. There will also be periods of heavy rain.

