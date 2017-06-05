Standing water closes lanes, causes backups on I-64 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Heavy rain has caused standing water to accumulate on Interstate 64 east in Newport News.
VDOT says the ponding has reduced traffic to one lane on I-64 east just before Fort Eustis.
Several WAVY viewers have reported running into backups in the area. The west left shoulder and left lane are also closed. Traffic cameras show VDOT workers near the Fort Eustis exits.
Other viewers say they saw some flooding in their Newport News neighborhoods.
Ponding in Newport News
Parts of Hampton Roads are under a slight risk for severe storms Monday. There will also be periods of heavy rain.
Super Doppler 10 Forecast
Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates to your forecast and download the WAVY Weather App to keep up with Super Doppler 10 weather alerts, live interactive radar and more.