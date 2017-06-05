US contractor charged with leaking classified report

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A government contractor in Georgia has been charged in federal court with leaking a classified report containing top-secret information to a news organization.

The Department of Justice announced Monday prosecutors charged 25-year-old Reality Leigh Winner of Augusta with mailing copies of classified documents to a reporter.

Court records don’t identify the agency Winner worked for or the news organization. Court records say the documents were produced on or about May 5 and contained “Top Secret level” information.

The website The Intercept reported Monday it obtained a top-secret National Security Agency report dated May 5 saying Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year’s presidential election

Winner’s attorney, Titus Nichols, said she has no criminal history and is “a very good person.”