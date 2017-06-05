Targeting Trouble Spots

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Sometimes, no matter how much you diet and exercise you can still have stubborn body fat that just won’t budge.

Suzanne Hobbs, Co-Founder of Fast Fit Body Sculpting, was here to tell us how their unique technology can help you target those trouble spots.

Fast Fit Body Sculpting

Two Locations!

1705 Parkview Drive – Chesapeake

2004 Sandbridge Rd – Virginia Beach

(800) FAST FIT

FastFitBodySculpting.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Fast Fit Body Sculpting.