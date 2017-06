VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for two suspects who burglarized a Virginia Beach restaurant in April.

Virginia Beach police on Monday released security images of the suspects, one whom appears to be using a crowbar to a door.

The suspected burglars stole cash and a Sirius XM radio receiver from the restaurant.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.