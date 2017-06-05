Special prosecutor rules offer of financial support did not break any laws

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A special prosecutor says no laws were broken when the Norfolk Democratic Party Chair offered money to a candidate to run for school board.

Norfolk activist Michael Muhammad wrote a letter back in March to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney asking for an investigation. The letter alleged the money was offered so that Joe Dillard would run for school board instead of the House of Delegates.

Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Doucette and the Virginia State Police investigated. In a letter to Norfolk Circuit Judge Junius Fulton, Doucette says there is no evidence that Chair Linwood Fisher intended to influence Dillard’s decision by offering financial support. Doucette also notes the House seat was never mentioned when Dillard and Fisher met in January.

Dillard declined the offer and is currently running for delegate in the 89th District.

Doucette has closed his investigation and is not seeking any charges.