Service members remember 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local service members came together to remember the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway.

The Battle of Midway happened just six months after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. The battle, fought near the island of Midway in the central Pacific Ocean, is known as a pivotal point in World War II, when the United States began to prevail over the Japanese Imperial Navy.

On Monday, Naval Air Force Atlantic — in conjunction with the Hampton Roads Squadron — commemorated the Battle of Midway in a ceremony at the Naval Aviation Monument Park at the Oceanfront.

The guest of honor was retired Navy Captain Dexter Rumsey, a veteran of the Battle of Midway who flew patrol aircraft near Midway. He would later command two ships, Bomber Squadron 211 and Fighter Squadron 41, and was the commanding officer of Naval Air Station Oceana during the 60s. He retired from the Navy in 1968.

Rear Admiral Bruce Lindsey, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, presided over the ceremony and Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms presented a mayoral proclamation recognizing the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway

Battle of Midway 75th Anniversary service @25thstreet pic.twitter.com/hDuRkMTO4b — Mayor Will Sessoms (@VABeachMayor) June 5, 2017

A solo T-6 Texan vintage World War II airplane and the U.S. Navy F/A-18 Hornets and Super Hornets also conducted a flyover at the ceremony.

The U.S. Fleet Forces Command Brass Quintet provided music, a World War II re-enactor performed radio newscasts from the era and a wreath laying ceremony took place, followed by a 21-gun salute from the Navy Region Mid Atlantic Honor Guard and a bugler playing TAPS.