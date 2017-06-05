Sen. Tim Kaine gets his vote in early for primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — We are a week and a day away from the June primary elections. If you can’t make it out to the polls June 13, perhaps you’ve already voted early.

On Monday, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) stopped by City Hall in Richmond to cast his ballot.

Kaine voted for Democrat Ralph Northam. He said Northam’s “unique background” is what sealed the deal for him.

“Army veteran in the most military state in the country, pediatrician at a time when we are fundamentally grappling as a domestic issue with the future of our health care system, and a state senator and lieutenant governor who really knows the job,” he said. “I remember moving from lieutenant governor to governor. Very little learning curve.”

Kaine said if the other Democrat in the race, Tom Perriello, wins the nomination, he will still support him.

“[I] like Tom Perriello. If he’s the nominee, I’ll work awful hard for him,” said Kaine.

For everything you need to know about voting early, click here.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, there have been nearly twice as many requests for absentee ballots in the Democratic primary than in the Republican primary.

According to the latest data, 22,336 absentee applications have been requested on the Democratic side while 11,947 have been requested among Republicans.

New data from the Virginia Public Access Project shows that college towns have the highest number of requests.

In the 2016 presidential primaries, requests for absentee ballots were equal between parties.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot through the mail is Tuesday, June 6. The deadline to vote in-person absentee is Saturday, June 10.