VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A school bus was involved in a crash in Virginia Beach Monday.

Dispatchers say the crash happened at 2:22 p.m. in the 2100 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.

Jeff Barba with Virginia Beach Public Schools says Bus #362 was carrying students from Salem High School.

No one was injured.

