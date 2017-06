SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A school bus driver was charged following crash Monday morning in Suffolk.

Suffolk police spokesperson Diana Klink tells WAVY.com the crash involved a Suffolk Public Schools bus and a Ford Expedition. The crash happened at Godwin Boulevard and U.S. Route 58.

No students were on board and no injuries were reported, according to Klink.

The bus driver was issued a summons for failure to yield.

