VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are investigating a report that someone exposed themselves early Monday morning in Virginia Beach.

Police spokeswoman Linda Kuehn say a report came in just 6:30 a.m. that a male exposed himself to people at a bus stop on Pleasure House Road.

Kuehn says this suspect is now the same person who allegedly exposed himself to a girl last week.

