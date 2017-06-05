Regional jail sued for $40M in 2016 death of inmate

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The family of a man who died at Hampton Roads Regional Jail in 2016 has filed a $40 million wrongful death lawsuit.

Henry Stewart died at the jail in August of 2016. A medical examiner ruled the cause of death as a perforated ulcer.

Stewart was sent to the jail in June of 2016 on a probation violation stemming from a 2011 shoplifting charge.

Stewart’s family maintains that he submitted many requests for help.

According to the lawsuit, two days before his death, jail officials received an emergency grievance. Stewart reportedly said he couldn’t keep food or water down for two weeks, and that he blacked out twice in less than 24 hours.

His family says that plea for help was not taken seriously.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Stewart lost more than 30 pounds in the two month period he was at the jail.

The lawsuit names the jail authority as well as Correct Care Solutions — the medical provider for the jail — as defendants.

Stewart died about a year after Jamycheal Mitchell died of apparent starvation.

Attorney General Mark Herring referenced both deaths in his August 2016 request to have the Department of Justice open a civil rights investigation into the jail – one that remains ongoing to this day.

Since Stewart and Mitchell’s deaths, the jail has changed the way requests for medical help are filed.

