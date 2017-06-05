Peninsula law enforcement to discuss crime-fighting initiative

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Law enforcement agencies across the Peninsula plan to announce a new initiative to fight crime.

Hampton, Newport News, York County and Hampton University are teaming up to make the streets safer with new crime-fighting, communication and information technology.

Police chiefs and city officials will discuss the technology — which officials say is due to a new grant from the Wason Fund for Public Safety via the Williamsburg Community Foundation.

