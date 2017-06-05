American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Norfolk International

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An American Airlines airplane made an emergency landing Monday at Norfolk International Airport.

The plane took off from Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina at 12:17 p.m., according to Flight Aware. It was scheduled to arrive at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport at 1:10 p.m., but instead was diverted to Norfolk International.

Steve Sterling with Norfolk International tells WAVY.com that at 1:10 p.m., the airport was notified by a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) tower that there was a report of a windshield ajar. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the inside layer of a windshield inside the cockpit was cracked.

The plane landed safely. Seventy-seven people were on board.

American Airlines is working to get the passengers on a bus to Newport News.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.