PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It is the hottest movie of the summer and today our film critic Stephanie Cooke reviewed the huge hit Wonder Woman.

Did you see the movie? What did you think? What movie should Stephanie review next week?

Tweet her @HRShowEPSteph and let’s talk movies!

And if you’re looking to catch a movie, don’t forget to check out Cinema Cafe.

Locations across Hampton Roads

CinemaCafe.com

(757) 523-SHOW

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Cinema Cafe.