Man shot in leg, buttock in Chesapeake overnight

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured overnight after police say he was shot in a struggle with two suspects.

Chesapeake police spokesperson Kelly Elliot says officers were called to Winslow Avenue for a shooting.

Officers found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his leg and buttocks.

He told the officers he was outside his vehicle, waiting for a friend, when he was approached by two suspects. A struggle ensued and the man was shot.

Police say he was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.