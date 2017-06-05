Man, pets displaced in late night house fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – No one was hurt in a late-night house fire in the Red Mill area of Virginia Beach.

Investigators got the call just before midnight to a home on Marta Court. Investigators say there is heavy damage to the back of the house. A 24-year-old man was inside at the time when he said he heard crackling and thought someone was trying to break into the home. When we went outside, he says the back of the home and the deck was on fire. He says he had just finished a smoking a cigarette on the deck.

The man got his two pets and got out safely. He is staying with a friend tonight. He says he lives in the home with this mother, who is out of town in Texas right now. The man plans to return to the house and salvage anything he can.

He says he does have insurance. Again, no one was hurt, and investigators say the cause of the fire is accidental.