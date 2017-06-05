Lots Millennials moving to Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Time Magazine just published an article about the 25 cities where millennials are moving, and Hampton Roads got the top spot.

Richmond fell just behind Hampton Roads at number 2.

The data shows our area saw a 16 percent increase in its millennial population between 2010 and 2015. Time considers this to be the population between the ages of 25 and 34.

In this same period of time, New York City experienced a 2.5 percent increase in Millennial population.

