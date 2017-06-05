Kaine: ‘We need to keep the country safe’ in wake of terror across globe

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Monday, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) condemned the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London, calling them “horrible.”

Kaine said he has been focused on terror during his work in Washington, D.C.

“We want to keep the country safe and we need to keep the country safe,” he said.

He’s part of the Armed Services Committee. This month, he’s helping write the Defense Authorization Bill.

“Every year when you write it, you write it to address what are the current concerns. You’re going to see a lot in this bill that I think will be about terrorist attacks around the world,” he said. “You’re going to see a lot that you’ll say that’s probably about North Korea. You’ll see some stuff that’s probably about Russia.”

As part of the Budget Committee, Kaine is working on a plan between now and September 30 to keep fighting terror a priority. And in the last two weeks, he and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona) introduced a bill as part of the Foreign Relations Committee asking for use of military force against terrorists.

“To try to take the existing legal authorities for the battle against terrorism — whether it’s Taliban, al Qaeda or ISIS — put it into a single authorization statute and give it some limitation having learned some painful lessons from the experience of being at war for the last 16 years,” he said.

Kaine said we have to work with other countries to help protect our own. He isn’t convinced President Donald Trump is doing it the right way.

“I really worry that President Trump’s activities against our allies, especially our NATO allies, are actually making us weaker,” said Kaine.

He said the U.S. is beating ISIS on the battlefield, but emphasized shared intelligence is crucial to win the fight.

“The more ISIS loses in the battlefield, the more they want to do something like London or Manchester or inspire an attack here, there and everywhere. How do you stop those attacks? That’s not infantry battalions. That’s shared intelligence.”

Kaine said the number of potential terrorist activities that have been stopped because of shared intelligence is high.

“The more you share, the better you share, the safer you are,” he said. “But you only do that with allies.”