Two people found shot at separate locations in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were shot Monday evening in Norfolk, according to emergency dispatchers.

Dispatchers say police found a person shot in the 1200 block of Underwood Avenue at 6:20 p.m., near Norview Elementary School. Seven minutes later, officers responded to the parking lot of the Food Lion at 3530 Tidewater Drive, where they found a second gunshot victim.

At this time, it’s not clear if either gunshot victim has been taken to the hospital. Dispatchers did not have any information about their conditions.

The two shootings are believed to be related, according to dispatchers.

10 On Your Side has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.