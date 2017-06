PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We were in the kitchen today with Kevin Sharkey, chef and owner of 1608 Crafthouse in Virginia Beach.

He made Pan-Roasted Scallops with Sweet Potato Puree, Roasted Zucchini and Saison Poached Mushrooms.

Don’t forget the “Beer Brunch” for Father’s Day with special dads only items.

1608 Crafthouse

1608 Pleasure House Rd – Virginia Beach

(757) 965-4510

1608Crafthouse.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.