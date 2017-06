Beaufort, N.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday rescued a man in Beaufort, North Carolina.

Coast Guard officials say a report was received 1:50 p.m. that a man had cut his foot on an oyster bed on Carrot Island.

A Seatow crew took the man to Olde Town Yacht Club on Radio Island, where crews administered first aid.

He was then taken to Portside Marina in Morehead City where was cared for by Carteret County EMS.