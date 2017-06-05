Beach woman charged after dead dog found in apartment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman was charged with animal cruelty after a dead dog was found in an apartment Sunday morning, police say.

Virginia Beach police say someone called 911 around 11:30 a.m. about a dead dog in an apartment on Colonial Arms Circle.

Police say the dog appeared to be emaciated and was found dead in a kennel inside the apartment.

The dog was taken to Virginia Beach Animal Control for a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

The owner, 21-year-old Hannah Leannpaige Davis, has been charged with felony animal cruelty. She has been release on bond.

