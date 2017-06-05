Audience: Dancing for Paws

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from The Virginia Beach SPCA and the Golden Slippers Dance Academy, and they were today to tell us how they’ve partnered up for a great cause- Dancing For Paws!

Susan Browney from Golden Slippers and Kim Sherlaw from the Virginia Beach SPCA told us more about their partnership and this awesome event.

Dancing for Paws

Benefits VBSPCA

Saturday, June 10 at 7 p.m.

Chrysler Hall – Norfolk

Tickets available in person at the Virginia Beach SPCA and at the Chrysler Hall Box Office and online at VBSPCA.com