Virginia beats Dallas Baptist 6-3 in Fort Worth opener

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Derek Casey pitched seven innings, Robbie Coman had a two-run double and Virginia beat Dallas Baptist 6-3 in the opening game of the rain-delayed Fort Worth Regional on Saturday.

After the opening games on the TCU campus were rained out Friday, the start of the Virginia-DBU game was delayed four hours Saturday because of more rain. Host TCU then played Central Connecticut State late Saturday night.

Casey (5-2) struck out three and scattered six hits. Tommy Doyle worked the ninth for his 14th save.

Virginia (43-14) went ahead to stay with three runs in the third, when the Cavaliers started the inning with three consecutive singles before an outfield error and two groundouts sent runners home. Coman’s double came in the fifth after Ernie Clement’s sacrifice fly.

The runs for Dallas Baptist (40-20) came on solo homers by Jameson Hannah, Tim Millard and Garrett Wolforth.

DBU starter Jordan Martinson (9-4) allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings.