Virginia Beach Fire Dept. trains future firefighters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department put teens to the test for their 5th annual Fire Explorer day Camp Saturday morning.

The 30 teens came from Virginia Beach, Norfolk and James City County to participate in firefighter training at the Fire Training Center on South Birdneck Road. Some as young as 14 and all of them are under 21-years-old.

While the stakes weren’t real, the training closely simulated what firefighters would experience in the field. They learned how to stretch a hose, cut down vehicles using the jaws of life, and climb aerial ladders. Organizers say the camp does much more than teach firefighting skills.

After rotations through the various training stations, the teens took part in a "mock structure fire" while instructors and actual firefighters observed them.