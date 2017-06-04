Sussex County Sheriff Raymond Bell passes away

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Sussex County Sheriff Raymond Bell has passed away according to the sheriff’s office.
Bell was sworn in as the 70th Sheriff of Sussex County in July of 2007. He served three terms as sheriff.
Surry County Sheriff Carlos Turner offered his condolences in a Facebook:
We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Sheriff Raymond Bell. I am honored and blessed to have known Sheriff Bell. He was truly a blessing in my life and career. I will miss our often conversations and his mentorship.
On behalf of myself and my staff at the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Sheriff Bell’s family, the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office and the Sussex Community.
The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Halifax County Sheriff’s Office also posted their condolences.
No others details have been released.
