VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a stabbing in the 700 block of South Independence Boulevard near Roundhill Drive, Sunday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 5:59 p.m.

The victim’s injuries are consider non-life threatening.

Police say the stabbing was a result of verbal argument that turned into a fight.

