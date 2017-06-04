Michael Vick brings elite youth showcase back home to Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Mike Vick’s 13-year career as one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in NFL history is over. These days, he’s looking to mold the next group of young super stars through his V7 Elite Playmakers Showcase; a youth camp for middle and high school players.

“Very intense camp,” said the no. 1 overall pick out of Warwick High School and Virginia Tech. “The Middle school kids this morning enjoyed every minute of it, I think they get a lot out of the camp. I think it’s very educational in terms of football on and off the field, and I just try to make it a great experience for them and make it as competitive as we can make it.”