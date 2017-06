KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) – The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and the US Coast Guard are asking for assistance in finding the owner of a stand-up paddle board that was found.

According to officials, the paddle board was found on the sound side of town on Sunday around 2:30 p.m. Also an Atlanta Braves bucket hat was found with the board.

If you recognize the paddle board, please contact the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department at 252-480-4060.