Community remembers Hampton man killed in triple shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Family and friends of a man shot and killed in a triple shooting in Hampton remembered his life on Sunday.

Hampton Police said 50-year-old Anthony Bell died from gunshot wounds after he and two others were shot in the 400 Block of Glendale. His family says he on his way to the store and stopped to see a friend when he was caught in the crossfire.

“He was funny, the life of the party” says His niece, Wachovia Bell.

Bell’s family remembered him by retracing his final journey along Shell Road to the scene of the crime. Relatives sang and cried as they left candles in front of a residence where he was shot.

Relatives, who say he went by “Ant Ant” will remember him for the knowledge he passed on and his many sayings which were displayed on shirts. Those still reeling from the sudden loss are relying on their big family to remain strong and relying on the community to change it’s violent ways.

“It’s got to stop, the beefing. Whatever it is they’re doing,” says Bell.