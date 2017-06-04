Alcohol considered factor in accidental drowning in IOW

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office responded to a verbal altercation happening near Fort Boykins park, late Friday evening.

A Sheriff’s Deputy responded but didn’t find anything. Shortly after, dispatchers received a second call around 8 p.m. that a man went into the water and the individuals with him at the time couldn’t find him.

Several agencies assisted Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office and Smithfield Police marine patrol units including a US Coast Guard Helicopter in searching the James River.

The Sheriff’s Office have completed their investigation after the body of 36-year-old Jeffery Ayer of Smithfield was pulled from the James River.

After Ayer’s Body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk, the investigation revealed that alcohol may have been a factor in this incident. Pending the final outcome from the Medical Examiner’s Office, it is believed that this was an accidental drowning.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this story.