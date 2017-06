NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are currently a fatal accident on I-64 East at MM258.

According to VSP, the accident happened around 5:11 p.m. The accident started when a SUV lost control and overturned.

One person is dead and there are other injuries.

The accident has only one eastbound lane open and one westbound lanes is closed

There is no other information at this time.

