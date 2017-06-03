Woman seen on fire at Henrico intersection hospitalized with severe burns

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was hospitalized with severe burns after she was reportedly seen on fire at an intersection in Henrico County Friday evening.

At around 6 p.m., officials were called to the intersection of Concourse Boulevard and Nuckols Road for reports of a woman on fire.

While en route, fire crews received information that a passerby was assisting the victim in an attempt to put the fire out. When crews arrived, the female victim was suffering from severe burns. They also found a small fire in the woods.

The 30-year-old victim was treated at the scene and transported to VCU Medical Center with injuries that were described as life-threatening.

The adjacent brush fire was extinguished by additional companies that were called to the scene.

The incident is currently under joint investigation by the Henrico Fire Marshals Office and Henrico County Police.

According to the assistant fire marshal, it does not appear that any criminal charges will be filed.