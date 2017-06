SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 900 block of Kilby Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch received the emergency call around 12:30 p.m. for a gunshot victim.

Police say the victim was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

