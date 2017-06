CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking for assistance in finding a missing woman.

Police say that 77-year-old Juanita Coffield was last seen at her home in the 1800 block of Benefit Road. She was last seen leaving her home sometime between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Coffield was last seen wearing a pink shirt and purple pants. She could be endanger because she has dementia.

Police are asking if you see her, or know where she is at, to please call 911.