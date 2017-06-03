Bald eagle hit by car, rescued in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A local rescue and rehabilitation center says it helped treat a bald eagle that was hit by a vehicle on Friday.

Tommy White the owner of Alton’s Keep Wildbird Rescue & Rehabilitation Center said a citizen called the York Animal Control at around 9 p.m. for a large bird that was hit by a car in the median on Magruder Blvd. It was discovered that it was a juvenile bald eagle.

White said he met Animal Control at the Peninsula Emergency Vet in York County to help stabilize the bald eagle. The eagle was given fluids and other medicine for head trauma. There were no other injuries to the other eagle.

The eagle will be flown out from the Suffolk Airport in Whaleyville for emergency treatment at the Wildlife Center of Virginia because it’s in critical condition.

