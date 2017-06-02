Williamsburg police name new chief

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department has appointed Sean L. Dunn as chief of police.

The appointment is effective June 26.

Dunn is the current chief of police in Martinsville, Virginia. He will succeed Williamsburg Police Chief Dave Sloggie, who retired at the end of December. Dunn will receive an annual salary of $130,000.

Dunn has over 20 years of experience as a sworn police officer. He worked his way up the ranks from uniform patrol officer to commander (major) in the Portsmouth Police Department. His responsibilities included patrol operations, criminal investigations, crime analysis, crime prevention and community policing.

Dunn left Portsmouth police to become chief of police in Martinsville.

Chief Dunn has a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Regent University. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to serve the City of Williamsburg,” Dunn said. “Williamsburg is a world-class vacation destination and renown college town. I am committed to community policing and building strong relationships with our residents, students, the business community and visitors. I will be very involved to ensure we are delivering the highest service possible.”

The City used Developmental Associates, LLC to conduct a multi-step recruitment and assessment center process in order to screen and evaluate candidates for the selection of the new chief. The process began with the development of a ranking system that emphasized professional credentials, training and experience that corresponded with the characteristics sought by the community in the next chief. The two-day assessment center process put candidates through a series of group and individual exercises designed to simulate the conditions of the job and determines if the candidate has the skills and abilities necessary to perform the job — all while being observed by assessors from the community and law enforcement community.

“Beyond the exceptional training and experience demonstrated during the assessment center process that will benefit the dedicated officers and command staff of the Police Department”, said City Manager Marvin Collins, “Chief Dunn communicated a commitment to community policing and involvement that matches the community expectations for police leadership to build upon efforts to be responsive, progressive, and engaged with the diverse populations of Williamsburg.”